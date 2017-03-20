FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to block any firms found involved in Brazil meat scandal
#Financials
March 20, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 5 months ago

EU to block any firms found involved in Brazil meat scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission is monitoring meat imports from Brazil and any companies found to be involved in a meat scandal there will be denied access to the European Union market, a spokesman said on Monday.

Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials who were paid to conceal unsanitary conditions.

"The Commission will ensure that any of the establishments implicated in the fraud are suspended from exporting to the EU," a spokesman for the European Commission told a regular press briefing.

The Commission added that the meat scandal would have no impact on negotiations currently under way between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur, in which the two sides hope to reach agreements on free trade. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

