BRUSSELS, March 24 EU veterinary experts
recommended on Friday reinforced checks on imports of meat from
Brazil after the launch of an investigation there into
corruption of food inspections, an EU source said.
Experts from the European Union's 28 member states met in
Brussels to discuss an EU response to the scandal and the risk
of rotten or contaminated meat entering the bloc.
The European Commission said on Monday it would block meat
shipments from processing plants under investigation.
"The experts said it was of grave importance to have good
controls at the entry to the EU," the EU source familiar with
the talks said. "Their view is that physical and microbiological
checks should be strengthened significantly."
