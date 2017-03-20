FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Agriculture Ministry confirms China beef suspension
March 20, 2017

Brazil Agriculture Ministry confirms China beef suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed on Monday that China had temporarily banned beef imports following a police investigation that revealed health inspectors were bribed to overlook unsanitary conditions at several plants.

Separately, Francisco Turra, head of Brazil's ABPA beef producers association, said at a Monday news conference that the scandal had put the entire sector, one of the nation's most vibrant, in a grave situation, adding that it had "destroyed" a hard-fought image of quality products. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

