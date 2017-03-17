FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil police launch biggest-ever raid in food fraud probe
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil police launch biggest-ever raid in food fraud probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Federal Police on Friday launched massive raids and searches as part of a probe of unnamed food processors accused of bribing regulators to loosen oversight.

In a statement, police said they were carrying out searches across six Brazilian states as part of a probe called "Operation Flesh Is Weak." More than 1,100 officers were deployed for 194 raids and as many as 38 detention orders.

The size and extent of Operation Flesh Is Weak, the latest in a series of high-profile investigations of corruption in Latin America's largest economy, makes it "the Federal Police's largest ever search-and-raid operation ever," the statement said.

Police said watchdogs in the food-producing states of Paraná, Minas Gerais and Goiás openly helped producers place adulterated products in the marketplace. Food processors would also bribe state food safety auditors to issue fake sanitary permits and forgo normal oversight work.

Local broadcaster TV Globo said companies involved included BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, and JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meatpacker.

TV Globo said at least one JBS executive had been detained. JBS's media office said it was unaware of any detention and denied that police raided the company's São Paulo-based headquarters.

BRF, also based in São Paulo, did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.