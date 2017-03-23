FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meatpacker JBS suspends nearly all Brazil beef output amid embargoes
March 23, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 5 months ago

Meatpacker JBS suspends nearly all Brazil beef output amid embargoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - JBS SA has suspended beef production at 33 of 36 plants in Brazil, the company said on Thursday, due to embargoes on exports to foreign countries after a corruption scandal raised sanitary questions about the Brazilian meatpacking industry.

JBS said in a public statement that its units would resume production next week, with a 35 percent reduction in capacity, adding that the company is focused on maintaining employment of its 125,000 workers in Brazil. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

