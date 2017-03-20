FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's meat scandal isolated to a few plants -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Monday the government was working to show export markets such as China and the European Union that the scandal rocking its meat and poultry sector is isolated to just a few plants and that regulation over the industry remains strong.

Speaking to reporters outside the Agriculture Ministry in Brasilia, Maggi said exports from 21 units implicated in the scandal had been suspended. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

