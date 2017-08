BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry is temporarily closing three meatpacking plants, including one run by BRF SA, after a police investigation raised accusations of bribery of regulators to cover up unsanitary conditions.

Eumar Novacki, the ministry's executive secretary, told journalists on Friday that meat products from those factories would be removed from supermarkets. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu)