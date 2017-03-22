FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa suspends some meat imports from Brazil
March 22, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa suspends some meat imports from Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South Africa has suspended some meat imports from Brazil citing a scandal in the South American country's meat processing industry, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Wednesday.

Police in Brazil have launched raids to investigate alleged bribes paid to conceal unsanitary conditions in Brazil's meatpacking facilities.

China and Canada also suspended some meat imports from Brazil on Wednesday. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)

