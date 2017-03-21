FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Switzerland bans meat imports from four Brazilian sites
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 months ago

Switzerland bans meat imports from four Brazilian sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland has banned imports from four Brazilian meat processing facilities as part of Europe-wide safety measures, Swiss authorities said on Tuesday.

"A total of four facilities have been barred from exporting meat products into the European Union or Switzerland," the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office said. "Three of these facilities exported meat products to Switzerland in the past."

Switzerland had previously imported expensive beef and poultry from the sites, the authority added.

China and the European Union curtailed meat imports from Brazil on Monday after police, in an anti-corruption probe criticised by the government as alarmist, accused inspectors in the world's biggest exporter of beef and poultry of taking bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats. (Reporting by Michael Shields, writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.