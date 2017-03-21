Brazil's Temer says alarm over meat industry exaggerated

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that the alarm cause by the discovery of irregularities in meat industry controls was unfounded because very few meatpacking plants were involved.

China and the European Union curtailed meat imports from Brazil on Monday after police accused inspectors in the world's biggest exporter of beef and poultry of taking bribes to allow sales of rotten and salmonella-tainted meats. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)