Brazilian police accuse steelmaker Gerdau CEO of corruption
May 16, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Brazilian police accuse steelmaker Gerdau CEO of corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Federal police in Brazil accused the chief executive of steelmaker Gerdau SA of corruption and money laundering as part of “Operation Zealots,” an investigation into tax evasion, News site G1 reported on Monday.

Police raided the steelmaker’s offices as part of their investigation in February. A representative of Gerdau said the company had not been officially notified of the accusations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Dan Grebler)

