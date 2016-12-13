FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Gol signs leniency deal with Brazil prosecutors
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 8 months ago

Gol signs leniency deal with Brazil prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gol Línhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, has agreed to sign a leniency accord with federal prosecutors, after an internal probe found the company might have wired money to firms under investigation in the country's worst corruption scandal.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Gol did not specify whether the payments were illegal, although it said it had agreed to pay 12 million reais ($3.6 million) in fines and penalties under terms of the leniency accord.

Prosecutors will present terms of the Gol accord to other government agencies concerned with the matter, the filing said.

$1 = 3.3380 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.