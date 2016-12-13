Gol signs leniency deal with Brazil prosecutors

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gol Línhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, has agreed to sign a leniency accord with federal prosecutors, after an internal probe found the company might have wired money to firms under investigation in the country's worst corruption scandal.

In a Tuesday securities filing, Gol did not specify whether the payments were illegal, although it said it had agreed to pay 12 million reais ($3.6 million) in fines and penalties under terms of the leniency accord.

Prosecutors will present terms of the Gol accord to other government agencies concerned with the matter, the filing said.