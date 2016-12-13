New Italy PM Gentiloni says ready to intervene to support banks
ROME, Dec 13 Italy's new prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni, said on Tuesday that his government would be ready to take action to support the country's troubled banking sector.
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Gol Línhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, has agreed to sign a leniency accord with federal prosecutors, after an internal probe found the company might have wired money to firms under investigation in the country's worst corruption scandal.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Gol did not specify whether the payments were illegal, although it said it had agreed to pay 12 million reais ($3.6 million) in fines and penalties under terms of the leniency accord.
Prosecutors will present terms of the Gol accord to other government agencies concerned with the matter, the filing said.
($1 = 3.3380 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, Dec 13 Italian banks surged in choppy trading on Tuesday, supported by Unicredit's latest efforts to bolster its balance sheet and a surge in Mediaset on takeover speculation.
