Brazil's Goldfajn says monetary policy not linked to political turmoil

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday monetary policy has no relation with the current political situation, signaling that monetary policy will not be dictated by the ongoing political crisis.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, Goldfajn said the bank has several instruments to overcome the market volatility stemming from corruption allegations against President Michel Temer.