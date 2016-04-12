FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police arrest former senator in Petrobras investigation
April 12, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Brazil police arrest former senator in Petrobras investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil police arrested former senator Gim Argello and launched raids in three states on Tuesday as part of the massive corruption investigation centered at state-run oil firm Petrobras, a police source said on Tuesday.

The 28th round of the so-called Operation Car Wash was based on evidence that one lawmaker took bribes to ensure executives at major infrastructure companies would not be called to testify at a congressional investigative committee in 2014, Brazil’s federal police said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
