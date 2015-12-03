FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil speaker accuses president of lying, negotiating ethics probe
December 3, 2015

Brazil speaker accuses president of lying, negotiating ethics probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress branded President Dilma Rousseff a liar on Thursday, accusing her of trying to negotiate the outcome of an ethics probe against him in return for his support for tax reform.

House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who has been charged with corruption and money laundering, also defended his decision to open impeachment proceedings against Rousseff the night before.

Rousseff expressed outrage at Cunha’s decision late on Wednesday, denying any illegal acts or negotiations with lawmakers to shield the speaker from the ethics probe. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)

