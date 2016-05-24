FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police chief says political intervention a concern
May 24, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Brazil police chief says political intervention a concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian police chief Igor Romario, one of the leaders of a sweeping investigation into graft involving state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA and contractors, said on Tuesday that political intervention in the case was a concern but so far not affecting police work.

At a news conference to give details on a new phase of the investigation, Romario said that the appointment of justice minister Alexandre de Moraes, who oversees the federal police, reassured investigators.

“Everyone is working with more tranquility,” Romario said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

