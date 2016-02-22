FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police find $3 mln in offshore accounts for Rousseff campaigner
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil police find $3 mln in offshore accounts for Rousseff campaigner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police said on Monday they had identified $3 million in offshore deposits in 2012 and 2013 in favor of Joao Santana, President Dilma Rousseff’s campaign manager, helped by data obtained from Citibank.

Police Chief Filipe Pace said at a press conference the deposits were based on fraudulent contracts. He also said Santana had purchased an apartment in Sao Paulo with money illegally received from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.

Prosecutor Carlos Fernando Lima said Santana had not been arrested because he is abroad, though police have a warrant for his arrest. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

