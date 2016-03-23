FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil prosecutors criticize Odebrecht overture
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors criticize Odebrecht overture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Wednesday no plea bargain talks are underway with executives from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht and that the company’s public announcement of its intention to cooperate had no legal standing.

Odebrecht, which had previously denied participating in a scheme to siphon money from state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, announced on Wednesday it would cooperate in order to help “build a better Brazil.”

“The disclosure of any intended agreement to the press hurts the secrecy of the negotiations required by law to conclude an agreement,” the task force of prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba said in a statement.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.