July 29, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Lula to stand trial for obstruction of justice - court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the former CEO of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will stand trial for obstruction of justice, documents from a federal court in Brasilia showed on Friday.

Lula was previously under investigation in various jurisdictions in a sprawling corruption investigation focused on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA but is now officially a defendant. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

