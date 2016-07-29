Brazil's Lula to stand trial for obstruction of justice - court

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the former CEO of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will stand trial for obstruction of justice, documents from a federal court in Brasilia showed on Friday.

Lula was previously under investigation in various jurisdictions in a sprawling corruption investigation focused on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA but is now officially a defendant. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)