Brazil's interim president calls allegations against him "irresponsible"

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's interim President Michel Temer said on Thursday that plea bargain testimony linking him and senior members of his coalition to a vast bribery scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras was dishonest and "irresponsible."

The plea deal by a former Petrobras executive, made public on Wednesday, included allegations that Temer had sought campaign funds for his party's 2012 Sao Paulo mayoral candidate from the biggest graft scheme ever uncovered in Brazil. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)