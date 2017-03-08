Brazil probes evidence suppression in Greenfield pension funds case

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police were carrying out search and arrest warrants on Wednesday to look into the suspected buying off of witnesses in the Greenfield investigation, which is probing alleged corruption at the pension funds of state-controlled companies.

A police statement said prosecutors suspect a 190 million real ($60.9 million) eucalyptus wood supply contract was used to buy the silence of a witness who could provide evidence in the investigation, which involves Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, a subsidiary of the Batista family holding company J&F Investimentos SA which also owns JBS. ($1 = 3.1193 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)