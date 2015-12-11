Brazil police arrest four in corruption probe of water project

SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police arrested four people on Friday in a new investigation into suspected price-fixing and kickbacks on a long-delayed project to divert water from Brazil’s second-longest river to the drought-prone Northeast.

Police said in a statement that an investigation had found that a consortium of engineering companies working to redirect water from the São Francisco River had diverted 200 million reais ($51 million) of 680 million reais of contracts, which are being investigated.

Police said their investigation of the water project included a money launderer and a lobbyist involved in a larger probe of state-run oil company Petrobras.

Federal prosecutors have accused dozens of engineering companies of forming a cartel to overcharge Petrobras for work and funneling the excess funds to executives and politicians as bribes.

A federal police spokesman declined to name the people who had been arrested, but local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said the chief executive of builder OAS SA, Elmar Varjão, was among them. Police said the others were executives from Coesa Engenharia, Barbosa Mello and Galvão Engenharia.

OAS, whose former chief executive Jose Aldemario Pinheiro Filho was sentenced to 16 years and four months in jail in August for corruption and other charges, declined to comment.

Representatives for Coesa Engenharia and Barbosa Mello could not be immediately reached for comment.

A press representative for Grupo Galvão, which controls Galvão Engenharia, said the company had not been informed of the details of the investigation and was available to cooperate with authorities.

The estimated cost of the São Francisco river project, conceived by former President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva in 2006, has almost doubled to 8.2 billion reais from 4.8 billion.

Nearly five years past its initial deadline, the project is unlikely to be finished by the end of Rousseff’s second term, even after the government accelerated construction work on it ahead of last year’s election.