Brazil police seek to arrest owner of local builder Delta

BRASILIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian police sought to arrest Fernando Cavendish, the main shareholder of Delta Construções, an engineering firm that was investigated in 2012 over an alleged money laundering scheme involving public contracts, Globo TV reported on Thursday.

Globo said the raids also targeted Carlos Augusto Ramos, known as Carlinhos Cachoeira, who had already been sentenced for corruption in a separate police investigation. Cachoeira's ties with some of Brazil's most powerful politicians led to an inconclusive congressional investigation in 2012.

Spokespeople for the federal police were not immediately available for comment on the prison warrants. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)