a year ago
Brazilian police arrests three in corruption probe against building firm Queiroz Galvao
August 2, 2016 / 10:57 AM / a year ago

Brazilian police arrests three in corruption probe against building firm Queiroz Galvao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Tuesday arrested three people and raided properties as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at building firm Queiroz Galvao, a police spokesman said.

The investigation was part of "Operation Car Wash", the spokesman said, launched two years ago to tackle price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras.

The police spokesman declined to name those arrested.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
