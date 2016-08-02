Brazilian police arrests three in corruption probe against building firm Queiroz Galvao

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police on Tuesday arrested three people and raided properties as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at building firm Queiroz Galvao, a police spokesman said.

The investigation was part of "Operation Car Wash", the spokesman said, launched two years ago to tackle price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras.

The police spokesman declined to name those arrested.