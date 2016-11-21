FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer keeps minister despite allegations - spokesman
November 21, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Temer keeps minister despite allegations - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer has decided his minister in charge of relations with Congress will continue in his post despite allegations he pressed another cabinet member to allow a luxury building in a historic preservation area, a spokesman said on Monday.

Former Culture Minister Marcelo Calero resigned on Friday and accused Geddel Vieira Lima of pressuring him to allow the construction of the 30-storey building where he has bought an apartment in the northeastern city of Salvador. The building had been denied a permit because it was in a colonial heritage area. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

