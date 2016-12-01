FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil, Odebrecht sign leniency deal -Folha
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil, Odebrecht sign leniency deal -Folha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Odebrecht SA has signed a plea bargain agreement with Brazilian prosecutors in which as many as 77 of the engineering group's executives would testify about widespread political graft, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, which did not say how it obtained the information, the much-anticipated deal between Odebrecht and prosecutors investigating Brazil's biggest corruption scandal could allow the company to return to bid for public works. Under terms of the agreement, Odebrecht could pay as much as 8.6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in fines, including interest, over the next 20 years, Folha said.

The media offices of Odebrecht and Brazil's Prosecutor-General's office did not have an immediate comment on the report.

$1 = 3.4660 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal,; additional reporting by Reese Ewing and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
