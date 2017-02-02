FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil top court picks newest member to head corruption probes
February 2, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil top court picks newest member to head corruption probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court picked its newest member on Thursday to take over the investigation of politicians implicated in Brazil's biggest graft scandal, which is expected to shake the country's establishment and its government.

Court officials said Justice Edson Fachin was chosen by random electronic selection from among a chamber of five of the court's 10 members and will take over the corruption cases from justice Teori Zavascki who died in a plane crash two weeks ago. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Flynn)

