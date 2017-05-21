RIO DE JANEIRO May 21 Demonstrators gathered
across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of
President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening
corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile
efforts to end a historic recession.
Scattered demonstrations took place in cities including São
Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where hundreds of demonstrators
marched along the shoreline, chanting and waving banners reading
"Temer Out!"
The protests were small, however, compared with massive
marches in recent years as fortunes flagged in Latin America's
biggest country, including 2016 demonstrations that built
support for the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff, Temer's leftist
predecessor.
Brazilians were shocked by a recording disclosed last week
that appeared to show Temer condoning the payment of hush money
to a lawmaker jailed in a corruption probe that has ensnared
dozens of politicians and executives in the last three years.
The revelations eroded what appeared to have been sufficient
political support for Temer's measures to spur economic
recovery, including overhauls to Brazil's labor and social
security regulations.
"This could keep costing Brazil the stability and reforms it
needs to encourage investment and growth," said Carlos Melo, a
political scientist at Insper, a São Paulo business school,
noting the massive selloff of Brazilian assets in stock and
currency markets last week.
"Confidence comes with expectations of progress," he added.
"That is something that is quickly vanishing because Temer has
lost at least the appearance of being beyond the scandals."
Temer on Saturday sought to reassure Brazilians with a
fierce denial that he had condoned or committed any crimes.
Instead, he accused Joesley Batista, chairman of meatpacking
giant JBS SA of manipulating a recorded conversation
with Temer that is central to a plea agreement between
prosecutors and JBS executives over illegal payments to
politicians including the president and his two predecessors.
But few in Brazil appeared reassured, with one allied
political party saying on Saturday that it would no longer
support Temer's conservative government and another saying it
would consider doing the same.
Late Saturday, the Brazilian Bar Association, known as the
OAB, said it would join the ranks of those filing impeachment
motions against Temer in Congress, arguing that the recording,
if proven to be accurate, showed a dereliction of presidential
duties to uphold the law.
"There is a legal duty to act in accordance with the
office," wrote Flávio Pansieri, one of the association's lawyers
in a statement.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Andrew Hay)