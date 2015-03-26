FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police allege billion-dollar corruption at tax office
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil police allege billion-dollar corruption at tax office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s tax agency said on Thursday that it and federal police have detected corrupt activities at the agency that could have cost state coffers at least 5 billion reais ($1.57 billion).

The tax agency allegations come on the heels of a probe that has uncovered a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which has rattled Brazil’s political establishment and weighed on the country’s fragile economy.

The tax agency is part of Brazil’s finance ministry.

The agency said in a statement that the investigation, which began in 2013, well before current Finance Minister Joaquim Levy took office, indicates “strong evidence” of influence peddling, corruption, criminal conspiracy and money-laundering.

$1=3.19 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Brian Winter; and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.