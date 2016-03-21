FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal arrests suspect of paying bribes in Petrobras case
March 21, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Portugal arrests suspect of paying bribes in Petrobras case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Portuguese police arrested on Monday in Lisbon another suspect of involvement in the massive bribery scheme centered on Brazil’s oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazilian prosecutors said.

Raul Schmidt Felipe Junior was wanted by Brazilian police since July 2015, accused of paying bribes to Petrobras’ executives. He has dual citizenship and moved to Lisbon after Brazilian authorities started the graft probe, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Felipe Junior’s arrest was part of the 25th raid of the so-called “Operation Car Wash”, a two-year old corruption probe started at state-run Petrobras, prosecutors said.

The scandal has plunged Brazil into a deep political crisis at a time when it is also grappling with economic recession and an epidemic of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, and preparing to host the Olympic Games in less than five months. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

