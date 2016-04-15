FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil builder made undeclared donations to Rousseff campaign-paper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 15, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Brazil builder made undeclared donations to Rousseff campaign-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian engineering company Andrade Gutierrez made undeclared donations to President Dilma Rousseff’s 2014 reelection campaign, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Friday, in an article that could bolster calls for her impeachment.

The newspaper did not say how it obtained the information, which adds to previous reports that some of the official donations to Rousseff’s 2014 campaign were funded with kickbacks from large infrastructure projects.

A spokeswoman for Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment. Representatives from Rousseff’s Workers’ Party did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Rousseff has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

According to Folha, Andrade Gutierrez paid more than 10 million reais ($2.86 million) for opinion polls that were actually commissioned by Rousseff’s Workers Party.

The services were not declared by Rousseff’s campaign, a criminal offense under Brazilian electoral law, Folha said.

Andrade Gutierrez’ executives have signed a plea bargain deal as part of a police investigation into a broad corruption scheme linking state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , political parties and major builders, sources have told Reuters.

The allegations may bolster the case of the main opposition party PSDB, which has demanded that electoral authorities annul Rousseff’s 2014 re-election for using illegal funding.

Brazil’s lower house on Friday opened a three-day debate on whether to impeach President Dilma Rousseff on charges of manipulating budget accounts, after the government lost a last-ditch appeal before the Supreme Court to halt the process. ($1 = 3.4934 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.