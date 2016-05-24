FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police launch raids for 2nd straight day in Petrobras probe -TV
May 24, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Brazil police launch raids for 2nd straight day in Petrobras probe -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian police launched raids for a second straight day as part of the wide-ranging graft probe into state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , the GloboNews TV channel said on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s raids, part of the so-called “Car Wash” operation that has rattled the heights of Brazil’s business and political circles over the past two years, targeted an unnamed company suspected of receiving money illegally taken from Petrobras, GloboNews reported.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Police on Monday arrested a former treasurer of one of the parties in the country’s ruling coalition. He was accused of receiving about 1 million reais ($280,465) in bribes. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

