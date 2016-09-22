Brazil police launch new phase of corruption probe -media

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian police launched a new phase of a sweeping corruption investigation on Thursday, with former Finance Minister Guido Mantega coming under investigation, according to Globo News.

Federal police did not immediately respond to questions about the investigation, which centers on state oil firm Petrobras. The investigation has shaken Brazil's political and business establishment for the past two years, deepening a severe economic crisis. (Reporting by Alexandre Caverni, editing by Larry King)