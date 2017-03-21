FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brazil police execute search, seizure warrants in corruption probe -TV
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil police execute search, seizure warrants in corruption probe -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police were executing search and seizure warrants in the northeastern state of Pernambuco in the latest phase of a sweeping, three-year-old probe into corruption centering on state oil company Petrobras , Globo News TV said on Tuesday.

The warrants were issued by the Supreme Court, suggesting the targets were politicians who can only be tried by that tribunal, Globo News said.

Spokesmen at the federal police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

