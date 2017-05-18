FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil president says will survive new scandal-senator
May 18, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil president says will survive new scandal-senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday told lawmakers that his government would not be toppled by allegations he was caught on tape trying to buy the silence of a potential witness in a sprawling graft investigation, a senator who was at the meeting said.

Separately, an aide to Temer said the president planned to make an announcement about the allegations on Thursday, adding that he was convinced of his innocence but needed to know the content of the recording to defend himself.

At the congressional meeting, Temer told lawmakers that he was a victim of a "conspiracy" at the very moment when his government was having some success, according to Senator Sérgio Petecão. (Reporting By Alonso Soto and Ricardo Brito; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

