BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating
him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president
and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the
recording.
"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a speech in
Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.
Temer said he would ask the Supreme Court to suspend an
investigation against him until it could determine whether the
recording, made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a
March conversation, was edited afterwards.
