3 months ago
May 19, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil plea-bargain testimony says President Michel Temer took $4.6M in bribes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday that includes accusations President Michel Temer received 15 million reais ($4.6 million) in bribes in 2014 before he took office from executives of meatpacking giant JBS SA.

The testimony also claims former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received $50 million in bribes in offshore accounts from JBS, while ex-President Dilma Rousseff took $30 million in bribes in offshore accounts.

Lawyers for Lula did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Rousseff could not immediately be located. Both former leaders have repeatedly proclaimed their innocence. ($1 = 3.2893 reais) (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

