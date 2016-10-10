Lula charged over Odebrecht Angola work in Brazil graft probe

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors said on Monday they had charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Marcelo Odebrecht, ex-CEO of engineering group Odebrecht SA, with corruption related to contracts in Angola.

Lula is facing several other charges related to a sweeping kickback probe at state-run oil company Petrobras. The new charges say Lula used his influence while in office to secure financing from Brazil's development bank for Odebrecht projects in Angola - and that Odebrecht in return paid 30 million reais ($9.31 million) in kickbacks to Lula and others.