10 months ago
Ex-leader of Brazil's lower house arrested on graft charges- federal police
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 10 months ago

Ex-leader of Brazil's lower house arrested on graft charges- federal police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Wednesday arrested on corruption charges Eduardo Cunha, the former leader of the lower house of Congress who led the drive to impeach ex-President Dilma Rousseff, a spokesman for the federal police said.

Cunha, who was detained in the capital Brasilia, has been caught up in the sprawling kickback probe of state-run oil company Petrobras. He is accused of taking a $5 million bribe related to contracts for two drillships built for the company. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
