SAO PAULO Dec 20 The Brazilian construction
firm Odebrecht and petrochemical company Braskem have agreed to
pay the U.S. and Swiss governments 700 million reais ($209
million) each to settle their roles in a sweeping corruption
case, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Folha, without citing sources, says the deals will be
announced on Wednesday. It was known that U.S. and Swiss
prosecutors were jointly negotiating with Brazilian counterparts
Odebrecht and Braskem's leniency deals for their roles in the
"Car Wash" investigation into a long-running scheme of political
kickbacks at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras.
Requests for comments from the U.S. and Swiss prosecutors
were not immediately answered, nor were those to Odebrecht and
Braskem's media offices.
($1 = 3.3494 reais)
