December 3, 2015 / 3:18 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil president's chief of staff denies agreement on ethics probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff’s Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner on Thursday denied accusations from the speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, that Rousseff lied and negotiated congressional votes in an ethics probe against Cunha aimed at removing him.

Cunha opened impeachment proceedings against Rousseff on Wednesday, which Wagner said were unfounded. He added that the government was preparing to fight the motion in Congress and in the Supreme Court. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

