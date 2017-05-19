FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil market regulator opens more probes into JBS-related trading
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil market regulator opens more probes into JBS-related trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's market regulator CVM said on Friday it had opened four additional enquiries related to trading in JBS SA shares and speculation in currency futures ahead of the disclosure of a plea deal that roiled financial markets on Thursday.

One of the probes is looking into signs of potential insider trading in dollar future trades and JBS shares carried out in the cash market. The inquiries come in addition to a more general probe launched on Thursday regarding speculative activities ahead of the leniency accord. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.