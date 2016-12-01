EMERGING MARKETS-Oil jump and China data lift stocks higher
By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Dec 1 Emerging market stocks edged higher on Thursday, but currencies struggled for direction after manufacturing data painted a mixed picture for developing economies while the prospect of rising oil prices and a weaker dollar provided some support. Data from China showed manufacturing in the world's second- largest economy grew more than expected in November because of government building projects and a housing boom. Russian manufacturing