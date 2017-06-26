SAO PAULO, June 26 The investment arm of Brazil
state development bank BNDES has called for a meeting
of JBS SA shareholders to propose a reshuffling of the
meatpacker's board, the lender's Chief Executive Officer Paulo
Rabello de Castro said on Monday.
Rabello de Castro said the arm, known as BNDES Participações
SA, will demand the board of JBS explain
what steps the meatpacker is taking to address a credit
shortfall and assess potential losses caused by executives,
Castro said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that BNDESPar, as the arm is
commonly known, had called for a shareholder assembly to remove
the controlling Batista family from the meatpacker's management
and board. BNDESPar has 21 percent of JBS.
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski;
Editing by Bernard Orr)