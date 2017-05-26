FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Brazil's JBS says Batista brothers resign from the board
May 26, 2017 / 9:54 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's JBS says Batista brothers resign from the board

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.

Joesley resigned as chairman of the board and was replaced by board member Tarek Farahat. Wesley resigned as vice-chairman of the board and was replaced by his father, José Batista Sobrinho, the company said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

