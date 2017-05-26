FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil rural society tells BNDES to push for Batistas ouster from JBS
May 26, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil rural society tells BNDES to push for Batistas ouster from JBS

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.

In the letter sent by Rural Society head Frederico d'Avila, the society argued that BNDES Participações SA, equity arm of the bank and JBS's second largest shareholder, should increase pressure to force Joesley and Wesley Batista, respectively chairman and chief executive, to step down.

The Rural Society was set up in 1919 as an industry group to represent the interest of farmers. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

