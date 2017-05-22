JBS shares tumble as lawmakers mull insider trading probe

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA tumbled on Monday as lawmakers considered opening a probe into stock and currency trades by its controlling shareholders that may have insulated their holdings from losses related to bribery allegations.

Market regulator CVM kicked off an investigation on Friday into reports that JBS controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos benefited from moves to buy dollar futures and sell JBS shares before a plea deal implicating Brazil's president was made public.

A lawmaker told Reuters on Monday the government coalition was also launching a probe into the transaction.

"The CVM opened an inquiry and we're going to try to take that forward, understand this narrative of inside information on the trades," said Efraim Filho, the head of the DEM party in the lower house.

The decision by J&F and other vehicles controlled by billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista to sell 329 million reais in JBS shares in April looked increasingly prescient as JBS shares slumped to a more than three-year low.

Investors were particularly spooked after a Friday night deadline passed for the controlling shareholders to accept an 11.2 billion reais ($3.4 billion) fine prosecutors proposed to settle charges they paid extensive bribes to politicians.

JBS shares slid as much as 21 percent to 6.85 reais in early afternoon trading on the Bovespa exchange.

The stock has been hammered this year by probes into alleged corruption in Brazil's meat inspection system and into whether state development bank BNDES improperly extended billions of dollars in loans to the company.

Reports that talks over a leniency deal were still ongoing dealt a fresh blow to investors hoping for a quick resolution to the impasse, according to trader Luiz Roberto Monteiro at Renascença DTVM brokerage.

JBS and J&F, a sprawling conglomerate led by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, have admitted to paying the bribes in a case that has sparked calls for the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer.

The Batistas are seeking a fine of just 1 billion reais, a far cry from what prosecutors have demanded in the leniency accord, in addition to a 225 million reais penalty already agreed upon for the Batistas and other individual executives.

The size of the latter fine provoked questions over whether the brothers were getting off easy, relative to the gravity of their admitted bribery scheme. The deal would allow them to keep both their ownership and executive roles.

By early Monday afternoon, almost 20,000 people had signed an online petition to scrap the plea deal calling the terms of the agreement too "friendly."

"What message do the prosecutors want to send to the country? That crime pays?" the organizers asked on their website.

Concerns about the plea deal also drove Moody's Investors Service to downgrade the rating on JBS debt by one notch to "Ba3," warning that further cuts will hinge on the details of the legal settlement.

Temer has denied wrongdoing and rebuffed calls for his resignation.