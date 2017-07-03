(Adds JBS confirmation it will appeal, recasts lead paragraph)
BRASILIA, July 3 A Brazilian Supreme Court
justice rejected an appeal from the world's largest meatpacker,
JBS SA, to overrule a lower-court ruling that halted
the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to
Minerva SA, according to a court document.
Justice Edson Fachin's decision upholds a lower court's
ruling that JBS' deal to sell plants in Argentina, Paraguay and
Uruguay could harm the investigation of a massive corruption
scandal involving JBS.
Fachin's final decision was made on Friday, although the
full ruling has yet to be released. JBS said in an emailed
statement it would appeal the matter to the full Supreme Court.
Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot reached a plea agreement in
May with the billionaire brothers who control JBS, Wesley and
Joesley Batista, to avoid prosecution if they turned in 1,893
politicians allegedly involved in a bribery scheme.
Their testimony led to last week's corruption charge against
President Michel Temer. The charge against Temer, who has
repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, added to the political turmoil
in Latin America's biggest economy and threatens to halt the
president's economic reform agenda in Congress.
JBS lawyers had argued before Fachin that blocking the sale
of assets to Minerva broke the terms of the plea-bargains the
Batista signed, which gave them immunity against prosecution.
A separate leniency deal between the Batistas and federal
prosecutors was signed in late May, requiring the family to pay
a 10.3 billion reais ($3.11 billion) fine over 25 years.
($1 = 3.3124 reais)
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Frances Kerry and Bill
Trott)