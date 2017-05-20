BRASILIA May 20 The controlling shareholder of
meatpacker JBS SA will continue talks with Brazilian prosecutors
after a deadline passed to accept an 11.2 billion real ($3.44
billion) fine in ongoing negotiations for a leniency deal, a
person familiar with the discussions said on Saturday.
The fine, which prosecutors sought to finalize by midnight
on Friday, is part of a settlement with J&F Investimentos, as
the investment vehicle controlled by brothers Wesley and Joesley
Batista is known, for admittedly paying bribes to Brazilian
politicians.
The bribes form part of a massive corruption scandal that
this week, when a recording by Joesley Batista implicated
Brazilian President Michel Temer and two of his predecessors,
rattled Brazilian financial markets and led many to press for
Temer's resignation or impeachment. Temer has denied
wrongdoing.
JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, is one of several major
Brazilian corporations that has admitted to making illegal
payments to politicians and government officials in exchange for
favors and contracts with state enterprises.
A series of investigations over the past three years has led
to dozens of indictments and sentencing of political and
corporate chieftains and revealed a damning culture of kickbacks
and other graft at the highest levels of Brazilian government
and business.
Although prosecutors so far have agreed to spare the
Batistas jail time and levy smaller personal fines on each of
them, the company and prosecutors have not yet agreed on the
corporate financial penalty.
Whereas the 11.2 billion reais sought by prosecutors would
represent a penalty equal to over 5 percent of the group's total
revenue last year, J&F countered with an offer of just 1 billion
reais, or about 0.5 percent of 2016 revenues.
The person familiar with the ongoing negotiations, who spoke
on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
matter, said talks would continue until a value for the fine can
be agreed upon.
($1 = 3.2590 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Paulo Prada;
Editing by Mary Milliken)